Nicole Hertzberg, 28, of Royal Oak is an estate planning attorney at Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, where she works with individuals and families to help them understand the options available for wealth transfer, both now and in the future. She concentrates her practice in the areas of gift, estate and tax planning, charitable giving and trust administration. Nicole is passionate about helping clients successfully manage life’s transitions and helps ensure her clients’ wishes are heard and implemented.

Nicole is also committed to the Jewish community and devotes considerable time to Jewish organizations including Jewish Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit and the BBYO. As a member of the NEXTGen Board of Directors, she helps plan and execute programming, develops strategy and acts as an ambassador of Jewish Detroit.

Nicole is also a co-chair of EPIC, NEXTGen’s largest and premiere annual fundraising event for Federation’s Annual Campaign. As a member of the BBYO Michigan Region Young Alumni Committee, she helps organize and execute social events to reconnect BBYO alumni and further strengthen the relationship between young alumni and BBYO.

In her spare time, she enjoys exploring Detroit, especially the restaurant scene, and discovering new and existing businesses. She’s also an avid skier and has skied in three different countries outside of the U.S. and in six different states within the U.S.