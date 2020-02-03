Noah Arbit, 24, is founder and chair of the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus (MDJC), a first-of-its-kind grassroots political organization launched last year in response to rising anti-Semitism on the political extremes. As chair of MI Jewish Dems, Noah works to provide Michigan’s Jewish community a greater voice within the Democratic Party, help Democratic leaders become more responsive to Jewish concerns, and recruit more Jewish Democrats to organize and run for office.

A native of West Bloomfield, Noah is a veteran political campaigner, having begun his career as a staffer on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and on Gov. Whitmer’s 2018 campaign, before starting the Jewish Caucus in March 2019.

Under Noah’s leadership, the MDJC has held events with political leaders including Carl Levin, Gary Peters, Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens, Brenda Lawrence, and has raised significant funds to support Democrats across Michigan.

In preparation for this year’s election, Noah will spearhead MDJC’s organizing campaign to engage Jewish Detroiters in support of the Democratic ticket.

In his all-too-limited free time, Noah enjoys traveling, reading and is passionate about foreign affairs. You can find him out campaigning or at Stage Deli enjoying a delicious Mark Beltaire salad (hold the tomatoes). Noah and his family are members of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.