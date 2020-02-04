Elana Fox is passionate about connecting people with the vital resources they need to live happy and healthy lives. During her past five years in Detroit, she has worked to support non-traditional food entrepreneurs with Foodlab Detroit; to support improved transportation access and infrastructure with Lime Scooters; and currently to nurture the growth of Detroiters and urban access to nature as director of people operations with Bloomscape.

While all her work is infused with her Jewish values — connection to community, a desire to give back and a belief in justice — she also loves connecting directly with the Jewish community. In the past few years, she has supported multiple Detroit Jewish community organizations, including The Well, the Bethel/Downtown Synagogue Partnership and NEXTGen’s PresenTense Detroit. She also loves spending time with her Shabbat dinner group and thinking about how to continually grow her Jewish community, with a focus around the interfaith community, in Metro Detroit.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and having lived in Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya and Israel, she has adopted Detroit as home. Her favorite “sporting event” is the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.