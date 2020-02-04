Jon Wright, 32, is vice president of operations of Motor City Accident Attorneys. As the managing attorney of the Michigan Branch, Jon dedicates his practice to securing rightful compensation for his clients injured in automobile and workplace accidents. Jon graduated from the University of Miami School of Law, is licensed to practice law in both Michigan and Florida and is an active member of the Michigan Association for Justice.

Jon started his Jewish journey by participating in both Temple Shir Shalom and BBYO programs. In high school, he was a founding member of Tzavah AZA and, in 2004, was elected AZA regional president. AEPi took up most of his time at Michigan State University, where he held vice president of programming and housing manager positions, as well as twice acting as IFC’s Greek Week director of administration. On his way to graduating from the Eli Broad School of Business, he was honored with the Greek Academic Man of the Year Award.

Jon and his wife, Danielle, live in Royal Oak where they enjoy spending time with their energetic cat, Nala, going to exciting Well events and participating in The Well/BBYO Rise Fellowship program. Jon also volunteers as an advisor to Tzavah AZA, participates in the B’nai B’rith Bowling League and sits on the BBYO Board of Commissioners.