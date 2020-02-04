Max Cornfield, 30, of West Bloomfield is the VP and co-founder, with his cousins Josh and Darryl Kaplan, of Supply Line International (SLI). SLI is an automotive distribution company founded eight years ago with a $50,000 loan from Hebrew Free Loan.

SLI was formed with four employees in one location and had $600k of revenue in its opening year. Today, it is headquartered in Novi, with offices in Florida and Tennessee. In 2020, it has projections for $20 million in revenue. Through its success, it has been important for the company to give back, Max says. It currently has a charity match program with The Well.

“I am always mindful that our community gave us our opportunity and, because of this, it’s a priority for me to invest back into our Metro Detroit Jewish community,” he says.

He sits on the committee and helped form the annual Kids Kicking Cancer Golf Outing. In three years, the outing has raised more than $250,000 for the charity. He’s a die-hard fan of boxing and competed in Detroit’s 2013 Golden Gloves Tournament. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Chantal, and 2-year-old daughter Sydney.