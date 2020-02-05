Check out some of these delicious events happening this month!

Saturday, Feb. 8

Brunch Fest

From 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, Garden Bowl and The Magic Stick, 4140 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Enjoy brunch tastings from the best spots in Detroit in one spot. Bloody Marys, mimosas, boozy brunch drinks, beer and champagne are on the menu — plus bowling at the country’s oldest bowling alley and live entertainment. Unlimited brunch tastings and six drink tickets, $55 at the door/$40 in advance at mtbrunch.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Valentine’s Chocolates & Cheese Tasting

From 7- 9 p.m. at Zingerman’s Greyline, 100 N. Ashley St., Ann Arbor. A celebration of chocolates, cheese, wine and cocktails. Share a boozy cocktail and wines and taste a spread of carefully selected chocolates, confections and artisan cheeses. Bread and additional accompaniments will be provided. All attendees will receive a 20- percent off coupon to use after the tasting. Tickets are $45 and available at events.zingermanscommunity.com.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Greater Detroit Vegbash

This plant-based food fest features food from Brittany’s Bitch’n Kitchen, Dunny’s Trap Kitchen, E’Co Vegan, The Kitchen by Cooking with Que, Le Crepe Royal Oak, Ms. K’s Kitchen, Nosh Pit Detroit, Oak House Deli, Pierogi Palace of Cleveland, SpaceCat V-stro, Unburger, Urban Soul Grille and Veg-O-Rama. Enjoy music from acclaimed DJ Davey Wonder, food product exhibits, cruelty-free shopping vendors, kids’ activities and more. Lots of gift certificates/gift cards from local restaurants will be given away as door prizes. At the Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, from 5-9:30 p.m. Admission is $10-$13.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Detroit Cocktail Camp: Salute To The Troops

Take part in a fun salute to the troops starting at 1 p.m. at Republic Tavern, 1942 Grand River Ave. in Downtown Detroit, inside the historic Grand Army Republic building — once a gathering place for Civil War veterans. Campers will learn five drinks, featuring craft spirits from Hotel Tango Distillery (first in America owned and operated by veterans). Each drink is inspired by a branch of service. You must be 21 years old with valid ID to participate. $10 from each ticket purchased will be donated to Humble Design Detroit. Tickets are $59 and available at Eventbrite.com.