The standout menu at 5th Tavern in Bloomfield Township continues to bring back customers.

The recently passed 5th anniversary of the 5th Tavern restaurant marked one of the biggest dreams an eatery can attain.

The beginning of 2020 tells the owners and employees what is thrillingly in store for them in the new year.

It helps to have so many customers who love it with extreme passion.

Operated by partners Jerry and Louis Sanchez … and largest in the small chain owned by George Lukaj, 5th Tavern has presented them with diners continuously crowding the eatery from wall to wall with come-back regularity.

Of course, being across the street from Costco on Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Township, and the huge shopping mall next to it may have something to do with the crowds, but dining at 5th Tavern itself has much to do with the reason … Case in point, a former restaurant at the very same location had to close.

Another reason could be the relaxation that comes with such dining spaciousness … and the seemingly constant additions of wanted items to its menu that already has new selections like American Kobe Burgers made with Wagyu meat chargrilled on a brioche bun, black bean chipotle veggie burger, zip burger with Havarti cheese, quinoa and kale salad, also with apples, mandarin oranges, grapes, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, scallions and feta, with or without chicken … Tuna tartar, chicken marsala, mango mahi, 20-oz. bone-in ribeye with caramelized onions and mushrooms, steak au poivre and others … Eight steaks and chops that include chef’s vegetable and choice of potato, eight sea farin’ dishes with potato or rice and vegetable, 12 entrees with soup or salad, etc. … The stone-cooking sensation by the customer is still a much-wanted choice.

Seating is for 360 indoors with 10 surrounding television sets … another 120 people fit in the banquet room … Seven-day hours are Monday-Thursday, 11-11, Friday, 11-midnight, Saturday, 10-midnight and Sunday, 10-10 … Its sumptuous brunch is two days, Saturday, 10-2 and Sunday, 10-3.

The front doors at 5th Tavern are opening and closing many times more than ever before … Going into its sixth year, the odds are that future will surpass even the record amount it is having these days.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … Two Jewish women were speaking about their sons, each of whom was in the state prison.

The first woman says, “Oy, my son has it so hard. He is locked away in maximum security. He never even speaks to anyone or sees the light of day. He has no exercise, and he lives a horrible life.”

The second lady says, “Well, my son is in minimum security. He exercises every day. He spends time in the prison library, takes some classes and writes home each week.”

“Oy,” says the first woman. “You must get such wonderful nachas (pleasure) from your son.”

