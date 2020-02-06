Temple Israel’s Rabbi Marla Hornsten was invited by Rep. Ryan Berman to give the invocation to the Michigan House of Representatives.

Featured photo courtesy of the Michigan House of Representatives.

Temple Israel’s Rabbi Marla Hornsten spent a few days in Lansing this week, first as the invited guest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the State of the State address and second to lead the Feb. 5 invocation for the Michigan House of Representatives at the invitation of State Rep. Ryan Berman of Commerce Township.

“I am really energized by the work of our state government and excited to engage our students in the democratic process,” she said.

Hornsten said she was honored to be asked to deliver the invocation. “Particularly in this time of division, it is important to remember that we actually have much in common. When we approach each other with compassion and understanding, we can get a lot accomplished.”

Hornsten’s invocation included the words: “As well we know, these are challenging times in which we live. We are too often separated by our differences, rather than united in our similarities. But it is in our similarities where our strengths lie: our common bonds of family, love and patriotism — our wish to hand our children a better world.”

She went on to say that the Talmud teaches that “the highest form of wisdom is kindness.”

“As a rabbi,” she told the lawmakers, “I do not profess to know the world of creating legislation; but I do know that your responsibility is great and that how you treat each other in this House is vital to your ability to help the good people of our great state.”

She ended the invocation with these final words: “God, we seek your guidance today and every day, as we work to achieve these goals. Grant us pure hearts and pure souls as together we strive to create a pure Michigan. Amen.”