Max Glick, 30, is a program director at Lighthouse of Michigan, where he manages a nationwide crowdfunding platform called Handup. Utilized by more than 100 nonprofit agencies, handup.org works with organizations throughout the country to eliminate small but significant financial barriers preventing clients from attaining housing and other basic needs. To date, Handup has raised more than $3 million to help clients reach 10,000 goals.

In 2015, he received his master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan and took part in the Jewish Communal Leadership Program (JCLP). Through seminars, conferences, guest lecturers and field placements at Jewish agencies, JCLP provides a Jewish framework to broader issues experienced in the social service sector and at nonprofit organizations. Previously, Max has worked at Jewish Vocational Services, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, where he managed its $1.3 million annual campaign.

Max enjoys spending time with friends and family, especially his young nephews and baby niece. From a young age, he has experimented with cooking (#thingsmaxmade) and has been taking ceramics classes for the last year. In Ann Arbor, Max was a founding member of the “Shabbas Club” that now holds reunions throughout the United States.