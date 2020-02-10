Spencer Lucker, 32, of Detroit is industry engagement manager for Mayor Mike Duggan’s Office of Workforce Development. He works with employers and training providers across Metro Detroit to increase opportunities for Detroiters to compete for quality jobs and build sustainable careers. He is a passionate public servant who previously worked in regional economic development in the South and Washington, D.C.

Spencer moved to Detroit a year ago with his wife, Stephanie, who joined her family’s business, Bloom Asset Management. He immediately fell in love with Detroit and become involved with local service organizations. He volunteers weekly as a reading mentor with Brilliant Detroit and recently joined its advisory board. He also serves on Repair the World Detroit’s inaugural advisory board. He is a co-chair for Federation’s NEXTGen Entree 2020, which helps young adults new to Detroit to connect Jewishly. He also is a member of The Well’s Detroit Whiskey Group.

Spencer is a proud native of Little Rock, Ark., growing up as one of only 1,500 Jews in the city. He says it shaped his commitment to be the involved Jewish man he is today.

You will find him on a random bike ride or drive, exploring Detroit’s neighborhoods, trying to find fried chicken up to his standards or making friends with Eastern Market vendors.

A year ago, his dog Cosmo was lost in West Bloomfield during the polar vortex; not to worry, Cosmo is safe. Spencer is a lifelong swimmer and is looking for friends to make him get back in the pool.