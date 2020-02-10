Photography by Elizabeth Cardwell

Stephanie Erez is the coordinator of jBaby Detroit for jFamily at the JCC, where she organizes prenatal courses for first-time expectant parents. Stephanie hires the top experts in their field to deliver (pun intended!) the most informative classes on newborn care, labor and delivery, infant CPR and baby feeding. Stephanie also coordinates post-baby programs like the jBaby Born Postpartum Support Group for moms, parenting education workshops and young Jewish family programming. Most recently, Stephanie has taken on overseeing new dad-focused programs like the Daddy Boot Camp Workshop for prenatal dads and the monthly Sunday Morning Daddy & Me: Bagels and Boot Camp for fathers and little ones.

For Stephanie, the most rewarding part of her job is the knowledge that she is helping new parents form connections for life.

She is a native Detroiter and she received her B.A. from the University of Michigan and her master’s in Jewish civilization from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Before beginning her career with jFamily, Stephanie worked remotely as a freelance writer and editor for six years and “mommed” full time. Before that, she held a position in the Israel and Overseas Department at the Jewish Federation.

Stephanie and her husband, Kobi, live in Southfield with their four children. The family shares a profound love for Israel and travels there every summer.