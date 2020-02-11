Allison Klein, 30, works in wealth management as an Analyst on the Kulhavi Wealth Management Team in Farmington Hills, where she has worked since 2013. The team works with clients on estate, wealth and tax planning strategies. Allison grew up in West Bloomfield and graduated from the University of Michigan in 2012.

During her time at U-M, Allison was an active member of U-M Hillel and served on its programming and governing boards. Allison has served on the Executive Board of NEXTGen Detroit for the last three years and general board for five years. She has also sat on the Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit Board of Directors for the last two years.

She feels a great connection to the community and loves seeing it continue to grow with young Jewish people like herself. In her spare time, she enjoys reading for her book club, traveling whenever she can and indulging in the great food around Detroit. She currently lives in West Bloomfield with her husband, Benjie.