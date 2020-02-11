Matthew Sikora is the founder and chief instructor at TRUE Martial Arts in the Orchard Mall in West Bloomfield. His award-winning programs are designed to teach students of all ages reality-based self-defense skills and character development. He developed these programs from the ground up and now serves more than 350 members in his location.

He also offers his Reality Defense Krav Maga program, a martial art focused on self-defense developed by the Israeli Defense Forces.

He provides free anti-bullying seminars for children and has been featured on several news stations sharing his anti-bullying message. He is also co-owner of Sikora Law Firm in Farmington Hills, where the firm represents clients injured in automobile accidents.

Matthew serves on the West Bloomfield Education Foundation (WBEF) board and has been involved with planning and fundraising to invest in academic enrichment programs for children in the West Bloomfield School District. He has also volunteered in the Jewish community by providing self-defense training for teens and adults.

He enjoys boating, golf, snowboarding and trying Metro Detroit’s amazing restaurants. He especially loves rock climbing and canyoneering and has a great collection of pictures of himself at the summit of mountains all over the world.