Samantha Malott Brown, 31, is a board member of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue (IADS) and chairperson for its Creative Communications Committee. She is also a regular participant and volunteer at Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit.

In 2017, Sam was instrumental in reintroducing Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services to Temple Beth El in Detroit’s North End neighborhood — bringing High Holiday services to the city for the first time in decades. She continues to help coordinate High Holiday services as well as the Motown Lip Sync Battle with Breakers Covenant Church International and Stuck on Honey Shabbat.

As IADS grows, Sam helps implement initiatives to attract new members, including Schmooze Pray Nosh. In her role as communications chairperson, she also develops strategies for outreach and fundraising efforts.

Sam serves as the marketing coordinator for architecture firm, Quinn Evans’ local office in Midtown. She holds a bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology from Oakland University and a master’s degree in historic preservation from Eastern Michigan University.

She can be found exploring the city’s museums, touring its historic homes and revitalized buildings (while debating modillions versus dentils with her husband, Jeffrey), or just cruising the bike lanes. She’s always happiest at home with her cat, Fyfe.

Although she talks about it often, it may surprise people to know Sam is a Jew by choice and will be celebrating the second anniversary of her conversion this February/Shvat.