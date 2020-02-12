Detroit Jewish News Foundation exhibit, “The Holocaust Unfolds: Reports from the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News” at U of Michigan-Dearborn
Arthur Horwitz, Publisher, Detroit Jewish News, speaks to the audience.

Arthur Horwitz, president of the Jewish News Foundation, addressed the crowd at UM-Dearborn.

Photos by Martin Chumiecki

On International Holocaust Memorial Day, Jan. 27, the Detroit Jewish News Foundation opened its exhibit, “The Holocaust Unfolds: Reports from the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News” at the Mardigian Library at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. The exhibit will be on display until May 1. It is open to the public and free to view.

The “Holocaust Unfolds” is displayed in partnership with UM-D’s Voice/Vision Holocaust Survivor Oral History Archive and the College of Arts, Sciences and Letters.

Dr. Martin Hershock, UM-D dean of the College of Arts, Sciences and Letters, welcomed the audience to the exhibit and shared his appreciation for the partnership with the Jewish News Foundation. Arthur Horwitz, president of the foundation and JN publisher, spoke about the role of the JN in the community and shared a personal story of his mother, a survivor. Jamie Wraight, director of the Voice/Vision Archive, concluded with a great synopsis of the importance of educating students about the Holocaust and the role of the Vision/Voice Archive at UM-D for researchers from around the world.

Mike Smith, exhibit curator, and Kathryn Dowgiewicz, public relations specialist at the Detroit Public Library
Detroit Jewish News Editor Andrew Lapin; UM-D Chancellor Dr. Domenico Grasso; Mike Smith, Alene and Graham Landau Archivist Chair, Detroit Jewish News Foundation; Dr. Jamie Wraight, director, Voice/Vision Archive; UM-D Dean of the College of Arts, Sciences and Letters Dr. Martin Hershock; and Arthur Horwitz.
The youngest members of the audience and their parents.
Brad Axelrod, Arthur Horwitz and Andrew Lapin
UM-D student viewing the “Holocaust Unfolds”
Arthur Horwitz speaks to UM-D Chancellor Dr. Domenico Grasso.
Lorraine Bolkosky, wife of the late Sid Bolkosky, founder of Voice/Vision Holocaust Survivor Oral History Archive at UM-D

