Arthur Horwitz, president of the Jewish News Foundation, addressed the crowd at UM-Dearborn.

Photos by Martin Chumiecki

On International Holocaust Memorial Day, Jan. 27, the Detroit Jewish News Foundation opened its exhibit, “The Holocaust Unfolds: Reports from the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News” at the Mardigian Library at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. The exhibit will be on display until May 1. It is open to the public and free to view.

The “Holocaust Unfolds” is displayed in partnership with UM-D’s Voice/Vision Holocaust Survivor Oral History Archive and the College of Arts, Sciences and Letters.

Dr. Martin Hershock, UM-D dean of the College of Arts, Sciences and Letters, welcomed the audience to the exhibit and shared his appreciation for the partnership with the Jewish News Foundation. Arthur Horwitz, president of the foundation and JN publisher, spoke about the role of the JN in the community and shared a personal story of his mother, a survivor. Jamie Wraight, director of the Voice/Vision Archive, concluded with a great synopsis of the importance of educating students about the Holocaust and the role of the Vision/Voice Archive at UM-D for researchers from around the world.