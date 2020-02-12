Hannah Kessler isn’t just in the next generation of leadership in Detroit’s Jewish community, she’s a mom on a mission. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., Hannah has made it her mission to help young Jewish families find a strong sense of community in Metro Detroit.

A mother of two, Hannah is active in numerous organizations, including serving as the chairperson of JBaby for the past two years and is the incoming chairperson of the JFamily Advisory Board. Hannah’s leadership has been instrumental in building innovative community-based initiatives that offer free high-quality prenatal programs, postpartum support and resources, and a full menu of programs throughout the community for parents and children of all ages.