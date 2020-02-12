Jordan Acker, 35, of Huntington Woods has been involved in the Jewish community in Detroit since he was a teenager. Active in BBYO and serving on its regional board, Jordan was a member of Marx AZA before heading off to University of Michigan, where he remained active in Hillel.

After college, Jordan spent eight years in Washington, D.C., attending law school and working in the Obama Administration — first, at the office of Presidential Personnel and then at the Department of Homeland Security. After returning home to practice law with his dad, he was elected to the Board of Regents at U-M as the highest vote-getter, becoming the first regent to graduate college in the 21st century. He lives five blocks from where he grew up with his wife, Lauren, also a U-M grad and an educator, and their daughters Jenna and Meredith.