Ryan Landau is the founder of re:purpose, a recruiting platform that connects purpose-driven people with startups across the Midwest. Prior to re:purpose, Ryan founded and led two companies — Chalkfly (acquired by Global Office Solutions) and Carnival Extravaganza (acquired by Party Assurance).

In addition, Ryan was the President of NEXTGen, a subsidiary of The Jewish Federation. He has also taught an entrepreneurship class at Frankel Jewish Academy and volunteers at Tamarack Camps.

A Michigan State grad, Ryan is a 4x Ironman (140.6 and 70.3) and an avid traveler and explorer, having been to Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America.