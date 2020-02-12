Vadim Avshalumov, 34, joined the William Davidson Foundation in 2016. He focuses on grantmaking, learning and strategic objectives for cultural and civic vitality matters in Southeast Michigan.

Vadim is also active in Jewish lay leadership. He serves as the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. He also serves on the boards of the Frankel Jewish Academy and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. Additionally, he served as the co-president of the Columbia Alumni Association of Michigan.

Vadim was born in Baku, Azerbaijan (formerly part of the Soviet Union) and grew up in Haifa, Israel, before moving to Metro Detroit with his family in the mid-1990s. He has a master’s degree in urban planning and a real estate certificate from the University of Michigan and two undergraduate degrees, a B.A. in urban studies from Columbia University and a B.A. in Jewish history from the Jewish Theological Seminary. He is also a proud graduate of Hillel Day School (class of ’99) and the Frankel Jewish Detroit (class of ’03).

Vadim and his family reside in Birmingham. He loves sharing traditional Azerbaijani meals at his Babula’s (grandmother) and has five more baseball stadiums on his list to see before he’s seen them all.