We want to hear about young people making a difference in our community.

At the JN, we often hear of young people doing great things and making a difference in our community and in the lives of others. We bet you know some, too, and have already sung their praises to those you know.

Now is the time to shine the public spotlight on these remarkable young people. For the second year, the JN, Jfamily and the Youth Professionals Network are inviting community members to nominate worthy teens for “Rising Stars: Teens Making a Difference,” a showcase that will highlight 18 exceptional Jewish teens in the Metro Detroit area. Winners will be featured in an issue of the JN and will also be recognized on the JN and Jfamily social media pages.

Nominees must live in Michigan, identify as Jewish and be a student in grades 9-12; they can be self-nominated or may be nominated by others.

Nominees should be recognized for impact, contribution and/or achievement in areas including (but not limited) to:

• Tikkun olam, volunteerism, social action, advocacy, philanthropy

• Academics/education

• Athletics

• Music & arts

• Business & entrepreneurship

• Overcoming obstacles and challenges

• Jewish growth and learning

• Leadership

“Young people in our community are doing amazing things,” said Keri Guten Cohen, JN story development editor. “Our pages already highlight young people involved in entrepreneurial pursuits, academics, Israel advocacy, sports, the arts, volunteering, mental health advocacy and much more. When a conversation arose about how to honor their efforts and passions, I suggested ‘Rising Stars.’ After seeing last year’s candidates, I am certain this program will continue for a long time.”

Katie Vieder, director of teen engagement for Jfamily, adds, “In today’s world, so many of the stories we hear about teens are negative and focused on challenging issues. While this information is important, it is also vital that we recognize the good in our teens. So many of our teens are doing fantastic things, making a positive impact on their peers and the community and achieving greatness. Jfamily and the Youth Professionals Network recognize the value of shining a light on the positive, bringing attention to our community’s future Jewish leaders.”

To nominate yourself or a teen you know, go to jfamily.jccdet.org/rising-stars. The deadline is March 8.