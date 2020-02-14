Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs

Check out the JN’s top picks for comfy fireside reading.

Featured photo from Schoolhouse.com

Soft sage walls, shelves overflowing with books and a cozy, familiar chair to snuggle in by the fire — is there any better way to spend February?

Featured Photo – With hardwood legs, low-slung arms and subtly tufted cushions, the Jack Chair and Ottoman is understated modern elegance. Schoolhouse.com.

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Anthropologie.com

Sink into sumptuous shearling framed by hand-finished hardwood: the Auckland Quentin Chair. Anthropologie.com.

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Article.com

The crisp, white mid-century-style Ceni Chair by Article sits atop a solid walnut base. Adjust the detachable cushions to really lean in. Article.com.

 

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Thankhugh.com

The sleek lines and rich finishes of the Lodge Chair from Hugh in Detroit makes us want a sip of Scotch with our book. Thankhugh.com.

 

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Zgallerie.com

Oversized and upholstered in faux mohair, the Hayes Chair is actually a recliner. Zgallerie.com.

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Restorationhardware.com

The grand Versailles Chair is customizable in linen or velvet. Restorationhardware.com.

 

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Urbanoutfitters.com

Sink into the Chamberlin Velvet Chair’s retro-inspired silhouette and poppy orange palette.
Urbanoutfitters.com.

 

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Restorationhardware.com

The Lyon Chair in velvet is a relaxed version of the classic 18th-century French bergere.
Restorationhardware.com.

 

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Houzz.com

The Angus Accent Chair by Worldwide Furnishings is spotted with faux cowhide fabric contrasting with faux leather back and sides. Houzz.com.

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Oneskingslane.com

OK — this is more of a daybed than a chair, so snuggle with a friend! Regina Scallop Banquette in Harbor Blue Velvet. Onekingslane.com.

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Shopsocietysocial.com

From punchy plaids to striking solids, the Chelsea Wing Chair, shown in Chinoiserie, can be customized to suit your style. Shopsocietysocial.com.

 

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Williams-sonoma.com

The Mini Chevron Cotton Throw in Coral is lightweight yet warm. Williams-sonoma.com.

Jewish News's Ultimate Guide to Cozy Couches and Chairs
Serenaandlily.com

Soft Spanish mohair and merino wool combine to create this go-to Albion Mohair Throw. Serenaandlily.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.