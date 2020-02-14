Check out the JN’s top picks for comfy fireside reading.

Featured photo from Schoolhouse.com

Soft sage walls, shelves overflowing with books and a cozy, familiar chair to snuggle in by the fire — is there any better way to spend February?

Featured Photo – With hardwood legs, low-slung arms and subtly tufted cushions, the Jack Chair and Ottoman is understated modern elegance. Schoolhouse.com.

Sink into sumptuous shearling framed by hand-finished hardwood: the Auckland Quentin Chair. Anthropologie.com.

The crisp, white mid-century-style Ceni Chair by Article sits atop a solid walnut base. Adjust the detachable cushions to really lean in. Article.com.

The sleek lines and rich finishes of the Lodge Chair from Hugh in Detroit makes us want a sip of Scotch with our book. Thankhugh.com.

Oversized and upholstered in faux mohair, the Hayes Chair is actually a recliner. Zgallerie.com.

The grand Versailles Chair is customizable in linen or velvet. Restorationhardware.com.

Sink into the Chamberlin Velvet Chair’s retro-inspired silhouette and poppy orange palette.

Urbanoutfitters.com.

The Lyon Chair in velvet is a relaxed version of the classic 18th-century French bergere.

Restorationhardware.com.

The Angus Accent Chair by Worldwide Furnishings is spotted with faux cowhide fabric contrasting with faux leather back and sides. Houzz.com.

OK — this is more of a daybed than a chair, so snuggle with a friend! Regina Scallop Banquette in Harbor Blue Velvet. Onekingslane.com.

From punchy plaids to striking solids, the Chelsea Wing Chair, shown in Chinoiserie, can be customized to suit your style. Shopsocietysocial.com.

The Mini Chevron Cotton Throw in Coral is lightweight yet warm. Williams-sonoma.com.

Soft Spanish mohair and merino wool combine to create this go-to Albion Mohair Throw. Serenaandlily.com.