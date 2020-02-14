From Baltimore to Ann Arbor, Seegull touched the lives of everyone he met.

Photo by Or Vichnizer

Ezra Lev Seegull, a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Michigan, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Diane Seegull; his sibling, Ronen Seegull; grandparents, Linda and Edwin Seegull, Viviane Cohen and Albert Lichaa; his aunts and uncles, Dina, David, Eileen and Ethan; and cousins, Brandon, Logan, Naomi and Aliza.

Seegull was enrolled in U-M’s Ross School of Business and had an interest in marketing and consulting. He served in multiple leadership roles at U-M Hillel, serving on the 2019 Freshman Retreat leadership and planning team and as co-leader of the Hillel Outdoor Adventure Club, where he touched the lives of students and faculty with his sense of humor and insightful nature.

“Ezra was a dear friend to so many in our Hillel community,” U-M Hillel leadership wrote in a statement posted to their website Thursday. “Many of you knew him as a thoughtful, interested student, with a passion for the outdoors and business consulting, and a great sense of humor and smile.”

In his hometown of Baltimore, Seegull attended Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, where he was involved with Model U.N., mock trial and the school newspaper. He also was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his family.

A memorial gathering was held on Thursday evening at Hillel for students and staff. Hillel is partnering with U-M’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) to make counselors available to students at the center, and Hillel staff members are also offering ongoing support to students. Hillel will be setting up a website for students to share stories about him, and students are writing condolence cards to send to his family.

Funeral services were held at Sol Levinson & Bros. Levinson Chapel in Pikesville, Maryland, on Friday, Feb. 14, at 12 p.m. The family has asked that contributions in his memory be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.