Photography by Jerry Zolynsky

Jewish Metro Detroiters joined Hazon Detroit, the Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit and at least 16 synagogues from across the denominational spectrum for a community wide Tu b’Shevat seder Feb. 9 at the JCC in West Bloomfield. Attendees celebrated the new year of trees, learned about the climate and together envisioned a healthier and more sustainable world for all.