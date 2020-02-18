Lapin will share insights on Father Coughlin and modern anti-Semitism, sponsored by Sholem Aleichem Institute.

Andrew Lapin, Editor of the Jewish News, will deliver a talk on Father Charles Coughlin and anti-Semitism at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield, Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

The talk, “Father Coughlin’s Children: Modern Anti-Semitism in America,” is sponsored by the Sholem Aleichem Institute, a secular non-political Jewish organization which organizes educational, cultural and social activities.

Lapin will discuss his own independent research into the life and lasting influence of Coughlin, the anti-Semitic “radio priest” who founded the Shrine of the Little Flower Catholic parish in Royal Oak, and explore modern-day parallels to the mass-media demagogue. He will also discuss the JN‘s ongoing year-long reporting project on anti-Semitism and his goals for how the publication can cover this pressing threat.

There is no charge to attend.

Co-sponsored by, and located at:

The Jewish Community Center

6600 West Maple Road

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

For more information see: http://www.secularsaimichigan.org/