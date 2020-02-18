The Safe Routes to School grant will provide better traffic signals and a pedestrian island.

Featured photo via City of Oak Park Facebook

Yeshiva Beth Yehudah Schools and the City of Oak Park have received a grant to construct safer pedestrian routes to help students cross busy intersections at 10 Mile Road and Lincoln Road.

The $464,321 grant to the Jewish educational institution from the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program was announced at the Oak Park City Council Meeting on Feb. 17. SRTS is facilitated by state agencies through the Federal Highway Administration to enhance pedestrian walkways and traffic signals for communities nationwide.

“A great deal of the students live south of Ten Mile Road, and there were only one or two major crossing points points at Greenfield and Church Street,” Oak Park Director of Technical and Planning Robert Barrett told the Jewish News. “We felt there was an opportunity and need to improve the kid’s routes to schools and to help make it safer.”

Barrett explained that city and school officials determine areas of concern through surveying parents and students and implementing “a walking audit” to observe how kids travel to and from school.

Adjustments at the following locations are outlined in Yeshiva Beth Yehudah’s grant award:

Enhancements to the traffic signal at Church Street and 10 Mile Road.

A High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) signal and pedestrian island at Rue Versailles Drive and 10 Mile Road.

A rapid flashing beacon located at Marlow Place and Lincoln Street.

“The improvements to the pedestrian infrastructure on 10 Mile are long overdue,” Oak Park Park City Manager Erik Tungate said in statement. “With these grant dollars, we are going to create a safer, more walkable district for all of our residents and especially our school-aged children.”

Construction is expected to be underway by July 2020 and be completed by early fall.

A representative from Yeshiva Beth Yehudah could not be reached for comment.