Photography by Lizz Cardwell/JCC

More than 200 people attended Winterfest and Camp Registration Day Jan. 26 at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield. Families enjoyed a hot chocolate bar, giant games, a bounce house and music. Winterfest also featured representatives from local organizations as resources for families.

JCC Special Needs Director Stephanie Zoltowski said, “It’s a great opportunity for families of all backgrounds to come together and celebrate something they all love — camp.”