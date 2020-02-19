Photography by Lizz Cardwell/JCC

More than 200 people attended Winterfest and Camp Registration Day Jan. 26 at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield. Families enjoyed a hot chocolate bar, giant games, a bounce house and music. Winterfest also featured representatives from local organizations as resources for families.

JCC Special Needs Director Stephanie Zoltowski said, “It’s a great opportunity for families of all backgrounds to come together and celebrate something they all love — camp.”

Special Needs Department staffers Cassie Green and Madison Silkowski hand out snacks.
Shoshana Gussin of Farmington Hills and Evelyn Share of Pontiac
JCC Special Needs Director Stephanie Zoltowski with JCC camper Jarrett Butcher of Birmingham
JCC campers Drew and Sean Zorn, both of West Bloomfield, checked out every game at Winterfest.

