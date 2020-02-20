With your help, the JN aims to make a regular habit of featuring Jews of all backgrounds.

I’m excited to share this week’s JN cover story with you although I can’t take credit for it because it was in the works before I arrived here. Our pair of features on Jews of color in Metro Detroit give us the opportunity to tell the kinds of Jewish stories we unfortunately tend to overlook when we talk about “the Jews” as a single identity.

We don’t want this focus to be a one-time thing. My hope is that we at the JN can make a regular, standing commitment to telling the stories of Jews from diverse backgrounds, including Jews of color, Jews from migrant communities, Jews in interfaith families and

Jews from the LGBTQ+ community.

Because, really, all of us are part of one community: the Metro Detroit Jewish community. We should all feel comfortable around each other. And I want to make sure the JN continues to be a place where we can all gather: a big tent, if you will. Of course, one or two features aren’t going to build that tent.

With that in mind, I’d like to extend the following invitation. If you would like to share your own experiences as a member of an underrepresented Jewish identity, please reach out and share with us. We’d love to feature your story in these pages and on our website.

As I am still reacquainting myself with Jewish Detroit after several years away, I’m thinking about all your stories the same way I approach an Indian buffet: I want to have as many different flavors as I can.