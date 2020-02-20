Interim director resigns; a former director returns.

In less than two weeks after three top managers were dismissed from Wayne State University Press, its organizational position within the university structure changed, its interim director resigned and a previous interim director has returned to her post.

The organizational upheaval began when Annie Martin, editor-in-chief, and two other top managers — Kristen Harpster and Emily Nowak — were dismissed without public explanation on Feb. 7. Their firing sparked intense opposition from Press authors, scholars and other supporters, as well as its Editorial Board, an appointed WSU faculty group that provides editorial guidance for the Press. Founded in 1941, the Press has strong connections to the Jewish community through its early donors and line of Jewish studies books.

In response, WSU President M. Roy Wilson took on direct responsibility for the University Press through his chief of staff, Michael Wright, who is vice president of marketing and communications and supervises WDET, the university-affiliated public radio station. This was a shift from its previous reporting responsibility to Jon Cawthorne, Ph.D., dean of the University Library System and School of Information Sciences.

Then, on Monday, Feb. 17, interim director Tara Reeser resigned from her post. In her place, the university has re-appointed Kathryn Wildfong, who previously served as interim director until her retirement in 2019. She was unavailable for comment.

The 17-member University Press Editorial Board issued a statement of support after these changes.

“We appreciate President Wilson’s support of the Press and his decision to place it in the Office of the President under the supervision of Michael Wright,” the statement reads. “Michael has assured us that he is working to restore trust. To that end, we welcome Kathryn Wildfong back as interim director and look forward to the hiring of a permanent director. We are hopeful about the future of the Press. Members of the Board will remain vigilant as we advocate for authors, staff and the community served by the Press.”

Matthew Lockwood, WSU’s director of communication, said that Wright “is meeting with people and getting up to speed. He wants to get their input and is working to fill the slots. There is a lot of hope there.”

Lockwood said that WSU officials can’t discuss personnel matters, including the three dismissals or Reeser’s resignation. He said that officials are “discussing options” regarding staffing. Lockwood said that Press authors have been contacted by members of its Editorial Board about the changes.

Harvey Ovshinsky of Ann Arbor, an award-winning producer, director and author who attended Wayne State and taught there, said he was initially very concerned about the dismissals of the top three managers since he has a book in production at the Press. He had met with the now-dismissed Martin and Nowak the day before they left the organization. “They were the heart and soul of Wayne State University Press, and that’s why I went there,” he said.

Ovshinsky was the founder of The Fifth Estate, Detroit’s first counter-culture newspaper. He describes his book as a memoir covering his “55 years of multimedia storytelling since age 17 and teaching others how to tell stories. It will be a manual for people on creativity and how to make a living telling stories.” Ovshinsky researched multiple university presses before choosing the Press to publish his book.

“Wayne State University Press has a reputation among authors and creative people and those interested in books about African Americans, Jewish studies, Michigan culture and Detroit culture. It’s a great fit,” he said. His book is now in the copyediting phase.

Ovshinsky said he was heartened that President Wilson took over administrative responsibility for the Press and “relieved” that Wildfong, whom he trusts, has returned to her former position.

Wayne State University Press publishes 35 to 40 titles annually, including both general interest and more specialized topics along with 11 journals. Five of its books were recently named “2020 Michigan Notable Books” by the Library of Michigan.