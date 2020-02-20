The “community conversation” will take place Feb. 23.

In light of recent anti-Semitic incidents on Michigan State University’s campus, U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin will host “a community conversation about anti-Semitism, recent events and counter efforts” at the East Lansing Public Library on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The town hall comes a week after an MSU student painted a swastika on the grounds of his own fraternity house. The student has since been suspended from the fraternity.

Rep. Slotkin (D) has not yet commented publicly on this latest event. But she has voiced concern regarding anti-Semitic incidents at MSU in the past, including on her Facebook page on Jan. 17.

“In recent months we have seen an uptick in anti-Semitism both in Michigan, including at MSU Hillel, and across the country — and it is deeply disappointing to see this hateful behavior show up here in our own community,” she wrote then. “The good news is that the community responded immediately to condemn the attacks.”

For the town hall, Rep. Slotkin is partnering with members of Congregation Kehillat Israel in Lansing, Congregation Shaarey Zedek in East Lansing, the Greater Lansing Jewish Federation, MSU Hillel, Chabad House of Greater Lansing/MSU, MSU Chabad Student Center and ADL Michigan.

The event will begin promptly at 10:45 a.m. and end at 11:45 a.m. It is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to RSVP online or to call Rep. Slotkin’s office at 517-993-0510.

The East Lansing Public Library is asking all those attending to enter the library through the North exterior doors at the far side of the parking lot.

East Lansing Public Library

950 Abbot Road

East Lansing, MI 48823