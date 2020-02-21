The new Weiser Center for Real Estate will expand student curriculum and provide access to real estate professionals.

Ron Weiser, chair of the University of Michigan Board of Regents, has gifted $10 million to the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business to help expand student courses with the launch of a new real estate center.

The gift was announced Feb. 20 at the U-M Board of Regents meeting. The new Weiser Center for Real Estate will give students the opportunity to learn from real estate professionals and apply their knowledge with practical training.

The center will also work alongside other schools on the U-M campus, including the A. Alfred Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning and the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

Weiser, who is Jewish, graduated from the Ross School of business in 1966 and is the founder of a national real estate company, McKinley Associates Inc., based in Ann Arbor. He is a prominent fundraiser for the Republican Party and the former U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia. His wife, Eileen, is also an alumna of U-M. Both have worked with a multitude of programs across the university and have donated more than $100 million to U-M.

“I look forward to the center becoming the hub for real estate at the university and Ross,” Weiser said in a press release. “I am thrilled to be able to help bring this exciting program to fruition at Michigan Ross.”

The new center will offer undergraduate and graduate courses ranging from real estate finance to sustainable development. It will also help Ross further develop U-M’s current real-estate certification program, in coordination with the Taubman College. A minor in real estate will also be curated.

“Students will gain the knowledge, skills and connections they need to launch successful careers in real estate,” Scott DeRue, the Edward J. Frey Dean of Business and Stephen M. Ross Professor of Business at Michigan Ross said in a press release. “Students will also learn how real estate plays an important role in all types of business, and how understanding the principles of real estate is essential for managing global and distributed organizations.”

Through the new Weiser Center for Real Estate, there will also be an opportunity for six students to be accepted into the new Weiser Scholars Fellowship. Scholarships and paid internships will also be available for students.