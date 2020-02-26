The event honors Black History Month and composers/musicians of color.

The next in the Palmer Woods Music in Homes concert series will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at 8 p.m. in a historic home in Detroit’s Palmer Woods neighborhood (address provided with RSVP/ticket purchase).

The event, “Beyond Classical,” will honor Black History Month and composers/musicians of color. The performers include violinist Jannina Barefield Norpoth, violist Jason Amos, guitarist/composer A. Spencer Barefield and bassist John-Paul Norpoth. Grammy nominee Norpoth returns to her hometown to lead this dynamic ensemble of string musicians.

The concert will feature chamber music that highlights the legacy of black composers in America and beyond, including works by giants of past centuries, as well as trailblazing contemporary composers. Composers featured will include Jessie Montgomery, Frederick C. Tillis, Andres Martin and a world premiere of a new composition by A. Spencer Barefield, commissioned with the support of the Knight Foundation.

The concert home is a historic 1927 Tudor owned by Detroit collectors of fine African American artwork, which fills the home. Locally crafted meals, often reflecting the theme of the concert, are included with all concerts; and architecture, history and art also take a central focus at all events.

Tickets, $50-60, can be purchased at palmerwoodsmusicinhomes2020.eventbrite.com or by calling (313) 891-2514.

The ensemble will also perform a free educational concert for children from 5-6 p.m. on Feb. 29. Info and tickets at palmerwoodsconcertsforyouth2020.eventbrite.com.