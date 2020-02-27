The documentary film features Helen Mirren and 5 Holocaust survivors.

Featured photo by Nexo Digital

Anne Frank is perhaps the world’s best-known Holocaust victim, her life revealed to millions of readers worldwide through her poignant diary written while in hiding with her family in Amsterdam during the Nazi invasion.

Now that diary is used as the basis of a documentary film, #AnneFrank Parallel Stories, which will have a one-day local showing Tuesday, March 3, at the Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak.

Geared toward younger audiences, the film uses the pages of Anne’s diary to tell the life story of this young girl who wanted to become a writer. From a reconstructed set that details every nook and cranny of her room in the secret annex in Amsterdam, Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren tells Anne’s story through her own words from her diary.

Meanwhile, Anne’s story is bound up with those of five Holocaust survivors — Arianna Szorenyi, Sarah Montard, Helga Weiss and sisters Andra and Tatiana Bucci — who, like Anne, were teenagers who lost their childhoods and faced persecution and deportation. They give voice to the life Anne might have lived if she had survived.

Adding a contemporary twist to the film is a young girl, off “the set,” who wants to learn about Anne’s life. She shares her thoughts with viewers through photos and posts as she visits the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany where Anne and her sister, Margot, died, as well as other spots key in Anne’s story. Eventually, she ends up at the secret annex in Amsterdam.

#AnneFrank Parallel Stories is an Italian production directed by Sabina Fedeli and Anna Migotto, produced by 3D Produzioni and Nexo Digital in collaboration with Ann Frank Fonds Basel.

With the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz this year, this film reinforces the educational value, especially to young people, of Anne’s story.