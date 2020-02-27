Adaptive bikes provide joy to children with special needs across the country.

Sponsored by Friendship Circle

There are few greater joys for a child than riding a bike. For thousands of children with special needs, that joy is almost impossible. Friendship Circle’s Great Bike Giveaway has made that joy attainable for children across the country.

Mikhail Reytsman was once given a bike by a stranger. The only stipulation was that he pay it forward. He reached out to Tzvi Schectman of Friendship Circle to see if there was a child in need of a bike. That was in 2011. Since then, Friendship Circle has taken Reytsman’s simple act of kindness and turned it into more than 1,000 adaptive bikes given to children with special needs.

“What is so special about Great Bike Giveway is that it’s a national effort that also becomes a community effort wherever the child lives,” said Sara Daniels, Friendship Circle marketing director.

Through Friendship Circle’s online resource blog, founded through support from the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation, people across the country connect, sharing special needs information and expertise. Using the blog as its launching point, the Great Bike Giveaway is able to reach individuals across the country to nominate children in need of an adaptive bike. In addition to voting for a winner, thousands of people use the Great Bike Giveaway website as a fundraising platform to rally behind children in need of an adaptive bike.

Jadiel Ceberino is one of those amazing children. “I don’t even know about 80 percent of the donors, which shows that generosity still exists,” said Jenny, Jadiel’s mother. “When this event comes around again I will be a donor to another amazing boy or girl, just like other people did for me.”

A simple joy and a dream come true. That is the blessing of an adaptive bike that will allow a child with special needs therapy, exercise and a way to experience a fuller life every day.

“Jadiel has gone bike riding every single day, and there is no way I was going to be able to afford this kind of joy for my little angel,” Ceberino says. “I will be forever grateful.”

To nominate or vote for a child, or donate to an adaptive bike fundraiser, visit www.greatbikegiveaway.com.

To get involved, go to friendshipcircle.org/foreverfriendship

Read more: Friendship Circle’s Lessons for Life Volunteer Cookie Koblin Shares Her Story