Raskin shares homemade dishes to devour at this Birmingham staple.

Sorry, no Wahlburgers on the menu … Only some of the best Italian food in this region … Being in partnership with a prominent movie star like Mark Wahlberg on those delicious burgers certainly has its big value.

But when it comes to the tongue and full tummy, the fine Bella Piatti Italian restaurant on Townsend Avenue, between Pierce and Brown, Birmingham, takes a big front seat in dining … as it celebrates an excellent seventh anniversary of an eatery that has brought back many first-time diners … and still does.

Owners Nino and Liz Cutraro, whom many know from their other fine restaurants, opened Bella Piatti with dishes hardly ever heard of in a key wave of delicacies that have been created into a highly select large amount of sensational offerings.

Grilled Whole Orata (sea bream), Gnocci Farigliano, Spaghetti Busara, Tagliolini Paglia e Fieno, Quaglie al Forno … culinary food items that can easily be called exclusive signature features … Together with top seller veal chops, New York Strip steaks and a multitude of prominent Italian items that fairly ooze with authenticity.

Bella Piatti does most of its own baking … Be sure to try its Ricotta cheesecake … along with Tiramisu, bread pudding, Penna Cotta and poached pear.

Seating at Belle Piatti may be small … only 65, along with bar stools for 10 more, but elegant class has no limit as customers smile among the antique chandeliers, Renaissance and Baroque wall murals, etc.

Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 5-11 p.m.

Bella Piatti enjoys the patronage of numerous celebrity diners, local and national … staying across the street at the Townsend Hotel or other sites.

Its fine Venetian-born executive chef, Francesco Apollonia, heads a kitchen staff whose excellent traditional Italian food is made with much honor.

Mark Wahlberg’s favorite dish at Belle Piatti? … The luscious chicken item, Pollo al Limone.

ERRATA … Same last name, same University of Michigan football All-Americans, Steve Hutchinson and not Dr. Chris Hutchinson, of Pepino’s Restaurant and Beaumont Hospital, was elected to the Football Hall of Fame.

DETROIT FOOD FOLKS will again be very well represented when the new Circa Resort & Casino opens in Las Vegas by former Detroiters Greg and Derek Stevens … It will also be set with representation by American Coney Island’s Grace and Chris Sotiropoulos (Victory Burger & Wings), and localite Paul Saginaw (Saginaw’s Delicatessen), partner with Ari Weinzweig at Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor … Joe Vicari’s Andiamo Steak House is at their other Las Vegas casino, the “D” … Opening of Circa Casino is slated by December of this year.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE DEPT. … About the prizefighter who wasn’t doing so well and looked pretty sick of the whole affair … “Stop those punches!” shouted his manager from his corner … The fighter managed to open his swollen lips enough to reply, “You don’t see any of them getting past me, do you?”

CONGRATS … To Frank Elias on his birthday.

Email dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.