The presidential candidate was widely criticized, even among more progressive panelists.

WASHINGTON — Although he was off campaigning hundreds of miles away, no one had a bigger presence on the opening day of the American Israel Political Action Committee’s annual conference than Bernie Sanders.

The self-described “democratic socialist” from Vermont and current frontrunner for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination was repeatedly invoked Sunday, and almost always as a looming threat to AIPAC’s policy agenda.

While AIPAC has been a mainstay stop for presidential candidates — former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg addressed the conference Monday, and former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar sent video messages — Sanders has openly tussled with the group, which he’s accused of giving space to speakers who “express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights.”

Many speakers fired back at Sanders, both directly and indirectly. Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, opened the conference calling Sanders an “ignorant fool” who wouldn’t be welcome in the country. “We don’t want Sanders in Israel,” Danon said.

Even AIPAC’s progressive politics panels had an anti-Sanders mood.

“[Sanders] will say he’s pro-Israel, but then he has surrogates who have said things very critical of Israel,” said Ann Lewis, a longtime Democratic operative who now co-chairs Democratic Majority for Israel, which recently launched an advertising campaign against Sanders. “We Democrats have a proud history of supporting the U.S.-Israel relationship. That’s not going to change.”

The afternoon’s big speakers didn’t mention Sanders by name, but their jabs at the Vermont senator were still apparent, with Betsy Berns Korn, AIPAC’s newly appointed president, saying the group is now “in a fight.”

And House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) got one of the biggest applauses when he said that “as a party, Democrats in the House stand solidly with Israel and the right of every Israeli to live in peace and security.”

The day’s loudest ovation came when Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, appearing via satellite one day before Israel’s third election in 10 months, issued his own unnamed rebuttal of Sanders.

“I have news for all you radicals who seek to weaken the alliance between the United States and Israel,” he said. “The best days of that alliance are yet to come.”

Like others, Netanyahu’s remarks landed as personal toward a single candidate, even though some of Sanders’ rivals, including Biden, knocked Israel for its plans for annexations and settlement expansions in the West Bank. Though Sanders would make history as the first Jewish president, his rise has given pause to even those who count themselves as AIPAC’s more left-leaning members.

“I run in pretty liberal circles, but they’re also Zionist circles,” said Rabbi Marc Israel of Tikvat Israel, a Conservative synagogue in Rockville, Maryland. “There’s a struggle that there could be a Sanders nomination.”

When asked if he could see himself voting for Sanders in November, the rabbi paused.

“I don’t know,” he said.