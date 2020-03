Are you or your kids celebrating Purim this year? We’d love to see your costumes!

All you have to do is submit a photo via the form below. Participants who follow our entry guidelines will be eligible to win a $100 food and beverage voucher to Detroit’s historical restaurant, The Whitney.

Deadline for all submissions: Friday, March 13.

The Whitney voucher winner will be selected on Monday, March 16. Good luck!

Questions? Contact ajacobs@renmedia.us.