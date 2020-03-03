CommunityFaces & PlacesFaces & Places: Temple Shir Shalom’s 10th Annual Chicken Soup Cook-OffBy JN Staff - 03/03/2020 8:00 PM70Winners of the People’s Choice Award, Best Matzah Ball Professional and Best Chicken Noodle Professional are from Val’s Deli in West Bloomfield. Co-chair Jan Pederson, Val Izrailov, co-chair Amy Liefer, and Carey Gerchak.The cook-off kicked off Jan. 26, featuring categories like best amateur matzah ball.Photos courtesy of Temple Shir ShalomWinners of the Best Amateur Chicken Noodle Soup: Miriam and Brian Halprin, with co-chairs, Jan Pederson, left, and Amy Liefer, right.Event mascot Ian Rosenberg of Bloomfield Hills.Amateur Matzah Ball winners David Grossman and Sari Grossman, flanked by event co-chairs Jan Pederson and Amy Liefer.Maya Contorer of Royal Oak and Jake Witus of Huntington Woods serve up soup to Sophia Guralnick of Farmington Hills.Winners of the Best Amateur Creative/Contemporary Soup were Gabriel Reamer and Michael Reamer, flanked by co-chairs Jan Pederson and Amy Liefer.Ben Wine enjoys his chicken noodle soup sample. He was among about 500 people attending the annual chicken soup contest.Co-chairs Jan Pederson and Amy Liefer with Best Decorated Table winners Chloe Perov, Leah Perov, Virginie Perov, Natalie Perov and Boris Perov.RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOROakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard Tours Holocaust Memorial Center with Senior StaffJewish News Purim Costume Submissions and Giveaway!Michigan’s Israelis Exhausted with ‘Ridiculous’ ElectionsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.