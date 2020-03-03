Winners of the People’s Choice Award, Best Matzah Ball Professional and Best Chicken Noodle Professional are from Val’s Deli in West Bloomfield. Co-chair Jan Pederson, Val Izrailov, co-chair Amy Liefer, and Carey Gerchak.

The cook-off kicked off Jan. 26, featuring categories like best amateur matzah ball.

Photos courtesy of Temple Shir Shalom

Winners of the Best Amateur Chicken Noodle Soup: Miriam and Brian Halprin, with co-chairs, Jan Pederson, left, and Amy Liefer, right.
Event mascot Ian Rosenberg of Bloomfield Hills.
Amateur Matzah Ball winners David Grossman and Sari Grossman, flanked by event co-chairs Jan Pederson and Amy Liefer.
Maya Contorer of Royal Oak and Jake Witus of Huntington Woods serve up soup to Sophia Guralnick of Farmington Hills.
Winners of the Best Amateur Creative/Contemporary Soup were Gabriel Reamer and Michael Reamer, flanked by co-chairs Jan Pederson and Amy Liefer.
Ben Wine enjoys his chicken noodle soup sample. He was among about 500 people attending the annual chicken soup contest.
Co-chairs Jan Pederson and Amy Liefer with Best Decorated Table winners Chloe Perov, Leah Perov, Virginie Perov, Natalie Perov and Boris Perov.

