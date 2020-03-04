Rabbinical student talks about being uncomfortable at the 2020 AIPAC Policy Conference.

As a rabbinical student, I had plenty of reasons to consider not going to this year’s AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, D.C. The conference’s large plenary sessions have a habit of making me uncomfortable — and that’s before you account for the fact that this year’s conference, which was held March 1-3, would occur during both an Israeli election and Super Tuesday.

Weeks ago, the dueling hashtags #SkipAIPAC and #AIPACProud started hurling around the Twitterverse. And the acrimony only intensified over the past two weeks as multiple Democratic candidates announced their intentions to not address the gathering. Despite the best efforts of some, Israel was starting to feel like a partisan issue. Add in the increasing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and gathering with 18,000 people in a convention center to talk about Israel, and attending the conference started to seem like a pretty bad idea.

So why was I there with my extra hand sanitizer? Well, for one thing, this conference is fun. While the conference is certainly about policy, it would be more accurately described as a confusing cross between an Israel expo, a family reunion, a pep rally, a summer camp reunion, a three-day political stump speech, a fraternity/sorority reunion and a synagogue kiddish.

But perhaps more than the personal enjoyment, I was there because this conference also makes me uncomfortable.

I grew up in Young Judaea, a Zionist youth movement that prides itself on being pluralist. One of my mentors in the movement, Edana Appel, once told me that being pluralist does not mean making everyone equally comfortable, but rather making everyone equally uncomfortable. We do not learn or grow by seeking out the comfortable places and surrounding ourselves only with like-minded people.

Now, I am not suggesting that AIPAC makes everyone equally uncomfortable. There are thousands of people who attend the conference, and some certainly find more to agree with on the main stage than others. One thing that stuck out for me this year was the different tolerance levels people have for criticism of Israeli government policy.

I have lived in Israel multiple times; I love Israel deeply and I strongly identify as a Zionist. It is for those very reasons that I find it troubling when some politicians and leaders indicate from AIPAC’s stage that a lack of criticism is a prerequisite for friendship of Israel. James Baldwin famously wrote, “I love America more than any other country in the world and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.”

I recognize that it is not AIPAC’s mission to critique the policy of the Israeli government. But in breakout sessions that occur throughout the conference, it is possible to hear a wide variety of views on Israeli domestic and foreign policy. There were sessions offered on Israeli LGBTQ+ activism and the rights of minorities within Israel, among a wide variety of other sessions. I personally attended a session on the foundations of Christian Zionism and one on how — and whether — to think of Israel as reishit smichat geulateinu, the first flowering of our redemption.

Unfortunately, those conversations were off the record, so I can’t share more about them. I can say that I believe that if more of the content of those conversations made their way to the main stage, I — and others — would feel differently about AIPAC as an organization.

I am deeply concerned about the rapid escalation of rhetoric between the left wing of the Democratic party and people at AIPAC who style themselves as “the most pro-Israel.” I am distressed that Sen. Bernie Sanders felt that he could deliver a speech at Liberty University, but that attending AIPAC was somehow a bridge too far. I am also disturbed by the name-calling and insults directed at Sanders from Israeli officials, as well as not-so-thinly veiled messaging from AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr about who is — or is not — a “friend of Israel.”

One of the most impactful sessions I went to challenged me to think about the moral compromises I make myself and the ones I allow — or don’t allow — from others. We make certain sacrifices — and yes, moral compromises — to be a part of a bipartisan gathering like AIPAC. My fervent hope is that Americans of all political stripes will continue to engage in conversations at this conference and back home that will make them uncomfortable. END BOX

Ben Freed is a rabbinical student from Metro Detroit.