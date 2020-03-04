The Inside the Actors Studio host caught the “acting bug” after visits to The Fisher Theatre as a child.

When I turned the tables on famed show business interviewer James Lipton, he revealed his Detroit connections.

Lipton, who died of bladder cancer March 2 at age 93, freely answered questions about hosting the Emmy-winning program Inside the Actors Studio, other professional experiences and his Detroit upbringing in 2007, the year he released his memoir Inside Inside.

“You cannot teach talent, but you can teach technique,” Lipton said in that interview. “The purpose of technique is to free the talent.”

Inside the Actors Studio, which originally aired on Bravo and then Ovation, reached some 94 million American homes between 1994 and 2018.

Long before celebrities, from comedian Andy Cohen to actor-writer-director Jeff Daniels, could tweet about how much they liked being on his show, Lipton revealed his work routine to the JN. He said he took two weeks to prepare for each interview, being prompted by notations on cards and intending to keep discussions focused on craft. He had a knack for getting celebrities to reveal personal revelations.

Lipton had demonstrated abilities in reading and creative writing before attending Detroit schools. He was encouraged by his parents Lawrence Lipton, a beat poet who wrote for the Jewish Daily Forward, and Betty Weinberg Lipton, a teacher in Highland Park – although father Lawrence walked out on the family when James was a child.

“When I was a child, I would walk to the Fisher Theatre every Saturday afternoon and watch a movie,” he said about the venue that became the starting point for the Nederlander theater network. “I didn’t know the Nederlander family then, but I got to know some of the family members very well in New York. I told them what a profound influence the family had on my life.”

Lipton, who attended Central High School and Wayne State University, had his first major acting job on The Lone Ranger radio program produced in Michigan. After moving to New York, he studied acting with Stella Adler, became a soap opera actor and produced television projects.

Venturing into writing for the stage, Lipton collaborated on the musical Sherry! with Central High friend Laurence Rosenthal, who married his melodies with Lipton’s lyrics and book. As dean of the Pace University Actors Studio Drama School in New York City, Lipton helped develop a master’s degree initiative with a seminar that morphed into the TV series.

The successes in Lipton’s life contrast with early struggles caused by his father’s departure.

“I don’t know why my parents distanced themselves from Judaism, but they were both atheists,” he said. “I’ve always been like my parents [in that way]. I hope that doesn’t offend anyone. I know so many people who are religious and do many good things and for whom I have the deepest respect.”

Lipton is survived by his wife, former model and real estate executive Kedakai Turner Lipton.