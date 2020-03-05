Andy Kalish is dishing up animal-free, Detroit-inspired versions of knishes and chopped liver at Sam & Gertie’s.

Grandma Gertie would be proud. Her grandson, Southfield native Andy Kalish, has opened a vegan deli in the Windy City.

Named Sam & Gertie’s, the deli is modeled on what Kalish calls his “love for Detroit-style delis, as well as my grandma Gertie’s wonderful Jewish cooking.”

The deli, although “not technically kosher but entirely pareve,” has been open for a few months and selling out every weekend. “People love the food, the vibe and the ever-present nods to Detroit culinary Judaica,” Kalish says.

He pays homage to Detroit delis going back 30 or 40 years. “Think Pickle Barrel (‘best corned beef sandwich ever’), Star Deli (‘Not only do I love the food — I love how the place is packed to the rafters with foods’) and Stage — the glitz, the service, the foods … they hit all the notes,” Kalish says. “Detroit deli flavors and Rosen’s seedless rye are in my DNA.”

The menu features animal-free versions of Eastern European Jewish classics such as knishes, chopped liver, smoked whitefish salad, babka and latkes. A large glass deli case holds containers of potato, “egg’less” and “chik’n” salads.

Menu items include the “Plotzker,” warmed corned beef and pastrami on rye; the “Schwartz,” containing corned beef, caraway slaw, cherry Q dipping sauce and gouda melt; the “Levin,” with pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Swiss melt; and the “Fishman,” smoked whitefish salad with lettuce, tomato, onion and capers on a toasted onion roll. The “Detroiter” features chopped liver (“livah”) and corned beef, lettuce, tomato and onion on an onion roll.

Kalish isn’t giving away any of his recipes. “Nothing we do is simple,” he says. “We make all our foods, from mayo to deli ‘meats,’ from scratch. I think a Sam & Gertie’s cookbook is next in line for things I’ll take on.”

Kalish had his bar mitzvah at the former Beth Achim in Southfield (now the site of Farber Hebrew Day School) and developed his love of Jewish food early. “My first job was sweeping up at New York Bagel Factory when I was 13,” says Kalish, who also went to BBYO and Camp Tamarack as a child. “I got paid in bagels and cream cheese.”

He moved to Chicago soon after graduating from the University of Michigan in 1992.

In Chicago, Kalish started out as a private chef and parlayed that into a catering company that morphed into an event space and banquet hall. In 2015, he and his wife, Gina, a Mexico City native, opened their first restaurant in Chicago: Kal’ish, a plant-based dine and bake shop. That led to Sam & Gertie’s, which is proudly Jewish and says so in the deli’s neon sign in the window and the Sam & Gertie’s T-shirts that feature a gold Star of David on the back.

The deli held a 2019 Chanukah pop-up and sold out in two days, having served 600 customers. “The crowds have been magnificent,” says Kalish, who laments the loss of so many Jewish delis in Chicago. “Nobody seems to mind that the newcomer doing traditional Jewish deli food just happens to be vegan. I’d say, in fact, it probably has a lot to do with our success.”

The demand for accessible, familiar and delicious plant-based foods is vast, Kalish says. “The consumer just isn’t into all the mushy foods of vegan days gone by. They want what they want — just cooler and more mindfully prepared.”

Vegan foods are also inclusive, he says. “We will never convince a vegan to eat a piece of meat, but we can endlessly convince meat eaters to eat creative, indulgent and delicious plant-based foods. That is where we all win.” His informal surveys reveal about 80 percent of his customers are omnivores; about one-third are Jewish.

He named the deli after his grandparents, Sam and Gertie Stuart, who once owned Federal Hardware at 12 Mile Road and Southfield. Their children, Elaine Kohner and Andy’s mom, Floreen Halpern, still live in the area.

Now Kalish is interested in expanding the deli’s reach. Sam & Gertie’s launched an online/mail-order platform March 1 in time for Passover. He is also scouting locations in Detroit and West Bloomfield for spring pop-ups to introduce its mail-order option to the Detroit Jewish community. Stay tuned.

For information, visit samandgerties.com or follow them on Facebook.