Mrs. Mio and kids at Farber Hebrew Day School
Courtesy of Farber Hebrew Day School

Meet “Mrs. Mio,” social worker extraordinaire at Farber Hebrew Day School.

In honor of national Social Workers Week, March 1-7, the JN’s inaugural Jewish Star of the Week is Elana Rothstein Miodownik, a social worker at Farber Hebrew Day School in Southfield.

“She truly cares about each student that walks through the school door,” said Kayla Hazan, a parent of a Farber student who wanted “Mrs. Mio” to get some recognition for all she does at Farber.

“She makes sure to know everyone’s name and create a connection with the students and parents to make everyone feel comfortable and secure sending their children in the building every day,” Hazan writes. “Mrs. Mio has a fun way of knowing which students may need a little extra help to get their mornings going, and she makes a point to check on those students in a fun way.”

Hazan adds that in addition to being this “amazing second mom to the children at school,” Miodownik is a mother, wife, friend and involved with her shul. She is also a large part of the new Lasher Road Mikvah that is going to be built on 22960 W. 11 Mile Road.

Mazel tov, Mrs. Mio, you’re a Jewish Star!

Do you know of a star in the community who deserves to be recognized? Send an email with the person’s name and photo and why they deserve the honor to jheadapohl@renmedia.us.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.