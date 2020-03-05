Meet “Mrs. Mio,” social worker extraordinaire at Farber Hebrew Day School.

In honor of national Social Workers Week, March 1-7, the JN’s inaugural Jewish Star of the Week is Elana Rothstein Miodownik, a social worker at Farber Hebrew Day School in Southfield.

“She truly cares about each student that walks through the school door,” said Kayla Hazan, a parent of a Farber student who wanted “Mrs. Mio” to get some recognition for all she does at Farber.

“She makes sure to know everyone’s name and create a connection with the students and parents to make everyone feel comfortable and secure sending their children in the building every day,” Hazan writes. “Mrs. Mio has a fun way of knowing which students may need a little extra help to get their mornings going, and she makes a point to check on those students in a fun way.”

Hazan adds that in addition to being this “amazing second mom to the children at school,” Miodownik is a mother, wife, friend and involved with her shul. She is also a large part of the new Lasher Road Mikvah that is going to be built on 22960 W. 11 Mile Road.

Mazel tov, Mrs. Mio, you’re a Jewish Star!

Do you know of a star in the community who deserves to be recognized? Send an email with the person’s name and photo and why they deserve the honor to jheadapohl@renmedia.us.