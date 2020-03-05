Check out our Purim round-up, featuring events for all ages, all across Metro Detroit.

Saturday, March 7



Adult Purim Shpiel at Temple Shir Shalom — 7:30-10 pm., 3999 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township.

Join in for a hilarious production of The Megillah Man (A Billy Joel-themed Purim shpiel). Doors open at 6 p.m.; admission is free.

Sunday, March 8

Purim carnival at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield — 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 5725 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield.

Kids and adults can enjoy games, raffle and plenty of hamentashen. Food will be available for purchase. Info: devorah@temple-israel.org. 9:30-10:45 for toddlers, $5 all you can play; 11:50 am-2 pm, all ages, $10 all you can play.

Family Megillah Mania at Adat Shalom — 11 a.m., 29901 Middlebelt Road

Farmington Hills.

Enjoy the story of Purim (part of the community Purim Palooza), featuring musician Billy Jonas, and a free carnival with games, prizes and a sensory-friendly room. Lunch is available for purchase.

Hamentashen-Making at Busch’s Fresh Food Market — 3-4:30 pm, 33300 14 Mile, West Bloomfield.

Come by for delicious hamentashen-making (hosted by The Shul). Ticket info at theshul.net.

The Great Big Hamentashen Bake at Aish Detroit — 4:30-6 p.m., 25800 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 880, Southfield.

Cost: $10. Make hamentashen and pack mishloach manos (Purim basket of treats) for Yad Ezra. Please bring a package of kosher snacks to include in the mishloach manos. Each family member will go home with one dozen hamentashen. Pizza dinner will be served. aishdetroit.com.

Monday, March 9



Costume Parade and Comedy Showcase at Beth Shalom in Oak Park — 14601 Lincoln in Oak Park.

Light dinner kicks off at 6 p.m. for $5. At 6:45 p.m., plus enjoy a Megillah reading. Bring a box of pasta for a grogger and to donate to Yad Ezra. Show off your costumes at the parade and kids’ hour with plenty of singing and crafts. At 8 p.m., stop in for the comedy showcase for adults, which includes beer and refreshments; $8 by March 8 or $10 at the door.

Community Reading of the Megillah at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue — 6-8 pm., 1457 Griswold, Detroit.

Come in costume and bring a box of kosher pasta to use as a grogger (donated to Yad Ezra after the holiday). Children’s book donations in fair condition will be accepted to be donated to the Palmer Park Preparatory Academy. Hamentashen and beverages will be provided.

Adult Purim Shpiel at Temple Israel — 7-9 pm., 5725 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield.

Come down for the 10th annual Adult Purim Shpiel, where clergy let their hair down and topsy-turvy drinks are served, all while enjoying a hilarious Purim shpiel. This event is free.

Megillah Reading at Congregation Beth Ahm — 7:30 pm., 5075 West Maple Road., West Bloomfield Township.

This event is part of the community Purim Palooza. Services will be held, followed by Megillah reading and a festive celebration.

Tuesday, March 10

Megillah Reading at B’nai Israel Synagogue — 7 a.m. 5085 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township.

This event is part of the community Purim Palooza. Morning services are followed by Megillah reading and a delicious breakfast.

Purim Dinner in the Stadium (JCC of Metropolitan Detroit) — 5-8 p.m., 6600 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield Township.

This exciting event is hosted by Bais Chabad Torah Center, featuring a magician, sports-themed activity, music and a bubble show for kids. For reservations: www.baischabad.com/stadium

Purim at the Circus — Chabad of Windsor at the Saul Pazner Jewish Centre — 5 p.m., 1641 Ouellette Avenue.

Come by for a Megillah reading followed by dinner and entertainment, including crafts for the kids. Every child in costume will get a prize. Cost: $20 adults; kids 12 and under are free. RSVP: windsorchabad.com or 519-256-2572.

Wednesday, March 11



“Purim’s Heroes and Villains” — 1 pm., 5075 West Maple Road., West Bloomfield Township.

In honor of Shushan Purim, Beth Ahm’s Drop In & Learn group invites life-long learners to watch and discuss a video lecture about the holiday of Purim by Rabbi Dr. Donniel Hartman, president of the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem. No charge and no reservations needed. Beth For info: Nancy Kaplan 248-737-1931 or email nancyellen879@att.net.