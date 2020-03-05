The Detroit restaurant is now run by family of Big Rock Chophouse fame.

You know the old saying that if you want something done right, get someone who can do just that … And DTE Energy did it right… As previously told, after a nationwide search by the energy giant to completely run the restaurant operation at its new setting, Lumen Detroit, now celebrating its second anniversary, it finally selected Norm and Bonnie Lepage and family to completely run the restaurant operation at DTE Energy’s newly opened Beacon Park on Grand River and Cass, Detroit.

Norm, Bonnie, along with son Scott and his wife, Susanne … plus excellent general manager/chef Gabby Milton, former head chef at Big Rock, owned by the LePages … have active parts in its success, with Scott often there providing leadership and organization … Norm and Bonnie are at Lumen at least once a week … Norm is also involved now with the relationships at DTE and DDP (Downtown Detroit Partnership.)

The food prepared and served is totally New American, with features that change with the seasons … and it offers casual food at moderate prices …Depending on the time of year, service would include a variety of snacks like Mac & Cheese, Farmer’s Market Bowl, assorted cheeses, sausage, crab cakes, etc. … Lunch or dinner with burgers, short ribs, eggplant parmesan, ahi tuna and many wonderful culinary presentations by courteous and most attentive employees … New York Strip steaks, mussels served in flavored broths, etc.

Lumen Detroit seats 120 persons inside and, when weather permits, 150 outside on the spacious patio … and about 18 stools at the bar … It is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Desserts come from Norm and Bonnie’s Big Rock Chophouse on Eton Street in Birmingham … and baking is provided by a local bakery.

It all adds up to the fact that Lumen Detroit is that casual spot many folks are looking for … Truly a delightful addition to the comeback of a wonderful Detroit dining scene.

BIG RAVES ARE in for the carrot cake served at the five George Lukaj restaurants … Grand Tavern Troy, Grand Tavern Rochester Hills, Georges, Fifth Tavern and Village Palace … At each eatery, the chef makes the carrot cake except Georges, where it is made by Mire Palooka, who also makes a great rice pudding.

MAIL DEPT. … Hello to all from former Detroiter Lou Michael … of St. Paul, Minnesota … celebrating more than 50 years as a photographer for various newspapers including the American Jewish World … and mazel tov on his recent 76th birthday.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE …

A fellow walks into a bar and asks the bartender to recommend a good drink … The bartender says that their grasshoppers are very good, so he orders one … On the way home, he notices a grasshopper on the ground and asks, “Do you know there is a drink named after you.”

The grasshopper looks up and says, “Do you mean they have a drink called Irving?”

CONGRATS … To Alicia Diamond on her birthday.

