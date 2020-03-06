Sweet and savory variations will be a hit at any Purim celebration.

It’s easy to celebrate Purim because the rules are so few and the celebration so joyous. And the hamentashen are so yummy.

This year, make your whole day all about the triangle, reminiscent of the three-cornered hat worn by the Purim villain, Haman. But make those triangles savory as well as sweet.

Here are some recipes to prepare for this fun holiday, when hamentashen star in mishloach manot (Purim treat baskets traditionally delivered to friends and family). Most of the recipes use prepared frozen puff pastry as their base, so they are even easier.

The hardest part is folding the hamantaschen correctly. I’ve tried to explain, but you can find folding tutorial videos online as well.

And, if you still need a sweet dessert, use my easy sweet hamentashen recipe. It’s the cookie kind, not the yeast type made at many bakeries. Enjoy!

Salmon Basil Hamentashen

This makes a hamentashen for four.

Ingredients:

1 sheet frozen puff pastry

¼ cup basil pesto, homemade or store bought

3 cups ½-inch diced fresh salmon fillet (boneless and skinless)

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Balsamic glaze, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Defrost the puff pastry according to the package instructions. Because the dough is usually rectangular, roll it with a floured rolling pin into a square. Turn each corner of the dough inward to make a rough circle. Transfer the dough to a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet.

Use a fork, to prick the dough in several places to prevent it from puffing during baking.

Brush the pesto in a thin layer over the dough. Arrange the salmon over pesto, followed by the mozzarella and the Parmesan. Season with kosher salt and pepper.

Fold the edges of the dough to make a large, triangular hamentashen: First, pull up the left side of the circle and fold it toward the center to make a flap that covers the left quarter of the circle. Pull the right side of the circle and fold it toward the center, overlapping the upper part of the left side flap to create a triangular tip at the top of the circle. Repeat with the last side of the dough (you will have triangular-shaped dough).

Bake until the cheese is melted and light golden brown, approximately 15-25 minutes.

Remove the tart from the baking sheet and let cool slightly before serving, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Easy Hamentashen (Cookie Dough Type)

If you’d like, add ½ cup cocoa powder to the dough to make chocolate dough. Or add 1 cup of mini chocolate chips to make the batter chocolate-chippy!

Ingredients:

2¼ to 2½ cups flour

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

2 large eggs

2/3 cup sugar

¼ cup vegetable or oil (not extra-virgin)

1 tsp. vanilla

Ice water or orange juice (as needed)

Filling:

Canned pie filling, fruit or poppyseed (I use Solo brand)

Directions:

Position the oven rack to the center of the oven and preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Set aside.

Combine 2¼ cups flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl and whisk well. Set aside.

In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla.

Stir the mixture together with a spoon until crumbly.

Lightly flour a clean surface and turn the dough onto the surface.

Use your hands to “knead” (or start turning the dough over and over) until smooth. If the dough is too dry, add juice or water, a few drops at a time and continue kneading until the dough is smooth. If the dough is too wet, knead in the extra ¼ cup of flour.

Flour the surface lightly again and use a rolling pin to roll out the dough to about ⅛-¼ inch thickness.

Use a cookie cutter to cut the dough into 3- to 4-inch circles. Gather the scraps and roll them out again and repeat making circles until you have 24-36 (depending on the thickness and size of circles).

Place about a teaspoon of filling into the center of one circle (this is your “test” cookie. Too much filling will make the hamentashen break open or ooze filling). Fold the dough over the filling, overlapping the edges to make a triangle (Do not pinch the edges together.) A bit of filling should be visible. Press down on the edges to seal.

Place the “test” hamantashen on the baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes or until golden.

If the size and amount of filling are all correct, continue making hamentashen using the same amount of filling. If it oozes, use less filling.

Makes 24-36 hamentashen.

Onion and Poppy Hamentashen

Dough:

2 cups flour

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ cup butter (1 stick), cold and cut into pieces

1 large egg yolk (save the white in a small bowl)

Ice water, as needed

Filling:

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, halved and very thinly sliced (about 2 cup of onions)

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh garlic

1 tsp. brown sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. poppy seeds

Directions:

Make the dough: Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse 3 times. Add the butter and pulse until crumbs form. Add the egg yolk and pulse twice again. With the motor running, quickly add 2 to 3 tablespoons (or more) of ice water, if needed, to form a soft dough. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill while you make the filling.

Make the filling: Heat the oil in a large nonstick pan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and sugar and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are caramelized, about 20 minutes. Stir in the poppy seeds and season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line one or two rimmed baking sheets with parchment. Set aside.

Remove the dough from the fridge to a lightly floured surface. Roll out until ⅛-inch thick.

Cut the dough into 3-inch rounds. Top each round with a heaping teaspoon of the cooled onion mixture. Working with one round at a time, dip a finger into the egg white and moisten the edges of the dough surrounding the filling.

Fold up 3 sides of the round to form a triangle, partly covering the filling with the dough, and pinch the dough firmly at all 3 tips of the triangle. Transfer to the parchment-lined baking sheets and repeat to make about 24 hamentashen.

Bake until golden and serve warm or room temperature.

Spinach and Feta Triangles



Ingredients:

2 sheets puff pastry

1 beaten egg

Sesame seeds

Filling:

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained very well

2 large eggs

1 cup finely chopped onions

¼ cup cream cheese

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Defrost the puff pastry according to the instructions on the package.

Combine all filling ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Set aside.

Use a 3-inch round cookie cutter to cut the dough into circles.

Brush the circle with the beaten egg. Place a generous teaspoon of filling in the center and then overlap the dough to fold in the three sides toward the middle to form a triangle.

Press the three sides together very tightly and arrange on the prepared cookie sheets.

Brush pastries with the remaining beaten egg and sprinkle the sesame seeds on top and on the sides.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden. Serve hot, warm or at room temperature.