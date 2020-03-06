Celebrating Purim can be memorable at any stage of life.

It’s funny how our relationships to the holidays change as we get older.

Purim is a great time as a child because you get to dress up in a fun costume — be it Esther, Mordechai or your leftover Incredible Hulk suit from Halloween (look, understandable, you want to get more use out of it). You get to yell and stamp your feet and make lots of noise in synagogue, of all places. And you get to make and eat delicious hamentashen, pinching the dough at the three corners after dolloping way too much filling in the middle and watching it sploosh over the side.

When it comes to hamentashen, if you’re like I was, you’re probably avoiding the suspicious-looking apricot flavor, with its unnerving yellow-ish hue, and making a beeline straight for the much safer red filling (everyone knows red fruits are safer). To the truly fortunate go the coveted chocolate-chip. But there are never enough of those.

Still, I’m now learning Purim might be an even better time when you’re an adult. The Talmud commands us to treat the holiday as yemei mishteh v’simchah (days of drinking and rejoicing), which has a certain enticing ambiguity to it. And over the centuries, the more party-hearty rabbis have given this a generous interpretation. As the saying goes, many Jews drink so much on Purim they can no longer tell the difference between “Blessed be Mordechai” and “Cursed be Haman.”

I can’t say I’ve ever gone quite so overboard in my own Megillah readings. But I remember hearing this particular part of the theology for the first time shortly after college and realizing there was a whole world of Judaism out there that was, shall we say, adults-only.

In my 20s, at all-night Purim parties put on by a youth-skewing Chicago congregation, I watched my fellow millennials act out bawdy scenes in that year’s shpiel and then gorge themselves on kosher food trucks that had been rented just for the occasion. The wine and themed cocktails flowed freely. It was the future of the Jews.

If you’re a parent of a young one, I hope this week’s Jewish News Purim stories can rekindle some of those memories of wilder times as you figure out what sort of memories of this day you want to leave your own offspring with. Don’t forget to send photos of your costumes to us via the submission form, so we can print them in a future issue.

Chag Sameach, and please remember to Megillah responsibly.