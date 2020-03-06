Despite group claiming to be bipartisan, many voices at the three-day conference displayed a partisan stance.

WASHINGTON — One of the most familiar refrains heard while walking around the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual policy conference is that the group is bipartisan; that the relationship between the United States and Israel is something that bridges political factions.

But whether because the conference, held March 1-3, occurred during pivotal elections in both countries — the Super Tuesday primaries for the United States, the third Knesset contest in less than a year for Israel — or because a sitting Republican administration has been courting AIPAC aggressively, naked partisanship was never far from the surface over the three-day event.

The first day’s speakers made clear a vast majority of AIPAC’s attendees didn’t think too highly of Bernie Sanders. The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, opened the conference by dismissing the Vermont senator and Democratic Presidential candidate as an “ignorant fool,” and even a panel of self-styled “progressive” U.S. activists distanced themselves from Sanders.

On Monday, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, then still in the race for the Democratic nomination, and Vice President Mike Pence also laid into Sanders. But things took a darker turn that evening when David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, took the stage.

“To my friends on the left: Hating Donald Trump is not an Israel policy,” Friedman said. “Had President Obama — with whom I had profound disagreements — had he moved our embassy to Jerusalem, had he recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, had he restored tough sanctions on Iran and authored President Trump’s vision for peace, I would have been the first to applaud, and I’d still be applauding today.”

Later in his speech, defending the Trump administration’s recent proposal to give Israel unilateral control of the West Bank, Friedman said that “the Biblical heartland of Israel, Judea and Samaria, will never be judenrein.” It was far from the only defense of the White House’s peace proposal at AIPAC, but it was the only one to invoke Nazi slang, as Friedman had previously done when he referred to leaders of the left-leaning pro-Israel group J Street as “kapos.”

The ambassador’s speech seemed to have unnerved AIPAC’s leadership. Minutes after it ended, the Jerusalem Post’s Lahav Harkov reported that the organization was “unhappy” with Friedman’s partisanship, and would exclude his speech from its online video channel. As of Friday, March 6, however, the video remained up.

Friedman’s inveighing against Trump’s enemies, real and perceived, played out while, 6,000 miles away, Israelis were voting once again to determine if either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or his centrist rival, Benny Gantz, could finally form a stable governing majority. When day broke in Washington on Tuesday, results in Israel seemed to be tipping toward Netanyahu, while Democrats in 14 states headed off to make their own preferences.

But by then, any sense of bipartisanship at the AIPAC conference seemed like more of a written promise than reality. Democratic Party leaders could still be found, as could one hourlong panel on the current status of the Israeli left. (The takeaway was that they’re largely in the wilderness, said Rami Hod of the progressive Berl Katznelson Center, resigned to throwing in with Gantz’s centrist Blue and White Party.)

It was a conference designed for dueling political crises, with turbulent dynamics in both countries. And, in another timely twist, AIPAC notified conference attendees Wednesday that they had potentially been exposed to a visitor who tested positive for the coronavirus.

And yet, as it wound down, the partisanship continued to intensify.

“I do not mean this as a partisan jab, but we must recognize these tendencies are more prevalent in one party than the other,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, noting that Bloomberg was the lone Democratic candidate to make an in-person appearance. (Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar sent video messages.) McConnell also criticized House Democrats for “slow-walking” a resolution condemning the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, despite the House’s overwhelming passage of such a measure last July.

That McConnell’s Democratic counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, followed him on the AIPAC stage did little to repair the breach. As AIPAC’s 18,000 attendees began filing out, partisan divisions were as bare as ever, and the politics just as tumultuous.

Editor’s note: In what is surely a first for journalism, two different contributors with the same name attended the same event for the same publication. Benjamin Freed is a Washington, DC-based policy journalist who covered this year’s AIPAC conference for the Jewish News as a member of the press. Ben Freed is a Michigan-based rabbinical student and former journalist who attended AIPAC as a participant and wrote a first-person perspective for us. We hope you enjoy the coverage provided by both Ben Freeds.