The Detroit Jewish News is seeking a paid intern for summer 2020 to aid in digital editorial production for our website, TheJewishNews.com, and assist in the print production of our regular weekly publication. This internship is ideal for a college student or recent graduate interested in pursuing a career in journalism or digital media. Interns will work out of JN’s office in Southfield, Michigan.

Dates are flexible around the academic calendar, but ideal availability is between May and July or June and August. Consistent with its purpose to train and educate interns, the Detroit Jewish News Foundation is providing a stipend for this position of $2,500, equivalent to a rate of $10/hr for a total of 250 hours of work. If the intern has further availability for the summer, additional funds may be procured for more hours.

The ideal candidate will have some writing/reporting background (student newspaper or other) and at least basic knowledge of web production tools such as WordPress. Self-starters and born multitaskers will fit in well here. A familiarity with the Metro Detroit Jewish community is preferred.

Duties

Assist our editorial staff in daily web production and social media promotion of JN content

Work on in-depth, guided digital projects to improve JN’s web resources for the Jews of Metro Detroit (this is the sort of project you’ll later be able to brag about on a resume)

Utilize the Detroit Jewish News Foundation digital archives in preparation and production of content

Reporting, writing and multimedia production opportunities are available for the right candidate

Requirements

Must be a currently enrolled university student or recent graduate

Must be based in the Metro Detroit area for the months of the internship, either May-July or June-August

Must have access to a car and a valid driver’s license

Must be available for EITHER 10 weeks of in-office work of 25 hours per week, OR 12 weeks of in-office work of 20 hours per week

To apply, please email a resume, brief cover letter, brief description of summer availability and no more than 3 samples of past work (either writing or web production-related), in link or PDF form, to: alapin@thejewishnews.com and ajacobs@renmedia.us. Application deadline is April 7, 2020.