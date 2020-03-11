Peacebuilding Programs in Israel

Investing in this initiative could give a peace a chance.

To some policy makers, numbers in budgets made in Washington, D.C. are simply that — numbers. Yet to the people who receive that funding, they mean so much more. They mean the difference between fear of war and hope for peace.

For Israelis and Palestinians, foreign aid directly supports efforts for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Cutting foreign aid directly impacts organizations that bring Israelis and Palestinians together in people-to-people programs. Without funding, these organizations are unable to continue work on behalf of reconciliation. Congress should restore their aid. It should also create an International Fund in support of a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Trump administration cut funding for the Palestinian government and population when it took office. It has pressured Palestinians to support the administration’s skewed plan for peace. Given the reaction by both the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian population, its approach has not worked.

Peacebuilding programs are a better approach. They change the people who participate in them. Israelis and Palestinians actively engage with each other. In the short term, these programs force participants to challenge their biases and prejudices of the “other” and form relationships. In the long term, they allow leaders to be willing to make concessions in negotiations with less concern for the backlash of their constituents.

These programs can create a movement of nonviolent activists who support peace. Such programs are needed because support for a two-state solution is dropping, and support for a zero-sum view of the conflict is increasing. In the short term, more nonviolent activists give legitimacy to peaceful protest. In the long term, nonviolence may make both sides willing to negotiate because they do not feel that concessions will be met with violence.

Some say that neither Israelis nor Palestinians want to negotiate. That is exactly why we should invest in peacebuilding now, so that negotiations can have a chance to succeed in the future. Giving up on young Israelis and Palestinians will make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve. Investing in them gives peacebuilding a chance.

Currently a bill is going through Congress that explicitly supports peace building. The Partnership Fund for Peace Act creates an International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian peace. The fund would support peace building and economic development. It has bicameral and bipartisan support, and the support of numerous interfaith organizations. Forty-seven members of Congress have signed on as cosponsors, including four from Michigan: Reps. Jack Bergman (R), Andy Levin (D), John Moolenaar (R) and Elissa Slotkin (D).

In 1986, the British and Irish governments created a similar fund, the International Fund for Ireland. The Fund invested in co-existence and peacebuilding programs. Thirteen years later, leaders signed the Good Friday agreement, ending much of the violence of the Troubles. Investments in peace are not a quick fix, but the future rewards are great.

Peace requires policy makers to focus on the future. When they are no longer privileged to serve in office, what happens to the people living in the midst of conflict? Now is not the time to abandon the people who support peace.

Zach Schenk is a Metro Detroit native and a graduate student at the Elliott School of International Affairs at the George Washington University. He is also the chair of Israel Policy Forum’s young professionals’ network in Washington, D.C..