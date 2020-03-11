The legendary journalist has been writing for over 80 years, and can tell you something about everything.

The JN’s own Danny Raskin is the subject of a segment on this week’s episode of Detroit Public TV’s One Detroit. The story is about six minutes long and spotlights Raskin’s more than six-decade career as a newspaperman, dining columnist and Detroiter in the know.

The program will officially air on Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. on DPTV (Channel 56), and will be available online after broadcast at OneDetroitPBS.org. Mazel tov, Danny!