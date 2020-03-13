Just in time for spring, these pieces will add a fresh look to your home.

1. (Featured image) If you want to refresh your interior but don’t want an entire overhaul, key details strategically placed can change the look of a whole room. Here, a single wall covered in Fantasy Garden Wallpaper ($248 per roll) by Woodchip & Magnolia will transport you to another world. Anthropologie.com.

2. The Sahara Pouf (price upon request) is a versatile room-brightener. One of a Find, Novi. Oneofafind.net.

3. Punch up your library with a pair of acrylic Rainbow Mirror Bookends (price upon request) by Tara Wilson Designs. Zieben Mare, Franklin. Ziebenmare.com.

4. This Cacti Tea Towel ($18) is based on the illustrations of wildlife artist Charley Harper, who illustrated biology books in the 1950s. City Bird, Detroit. Citybirddetroit.com.

5. Juicy pink colors this Vietry Prism Highball Glass ($60/set of 4). Susie at Home, Grosse Pointe. Susieathome.com.

6. What’s more delicious — your coffee or this pink retro Smeg Electric Kettle ($149). Susie at Home, Grosse Pointe. Susieathome.com.

7. Fluid yet tailored, the Hilary Loft Sofa (price upon request) by Gus Modern is a contemporary take on mid-century Scandinavian style. Hugh, Detroit. Thankhugh.com.

8. Harbor Hill Sheet Set ($428): Crisp white bedding embellished with extra-thick seed stitch. Serenaandlily.com.

9. Indian block print, intricate stitching and burlap fringe brings a breezy aesthetic to the Morningside Pillow Cover ($128). Serenaandlily.com.

10. Textured, tufted and fringed stripes cover the Zahara Ottoman by All Roads. Anthropologie.com.