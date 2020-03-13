Just in time for spring, these pieces will add a fresh look to your home.

1. (Featured image) If you want to refresh your interior but don’t want an entire overhaul, key details strategically placed can change the look of a whole room. Here, a single wall covered in Fantasy Garden Wallpaper ($248 per roll) by Woodchip & Magnolia will transport you to another world. Anthropologie.com.

Sahara Pouf from One of a Find,

2. The Sahara Pouf (price upon request) is a versatile room-brightener. One of a Find, Novi. Oneofafind.net.

Rainbow Mirror Bookends from Zieben Mare

3. Punch up your library with a pair of acrylic Rainbow Mirror Bookends (price upon request) by Tara Wilson Designs. Zieben Mare, Franklin. Ziebenmare.com.

Cacti Tea Towel from City Bird

4. This Cacti Tea Towel ($18) is based on the illustrations of wildlife artist Charley Harper, who illustrated biology books in the 1950s. City Bird, Detroit. Citybirddetroit.com.

Vietry Prism Highball Glass from Susie at Home

5. Juicy pink colors this Vietry Prism Highball Glass ($60/set of 4). Susie at Home, Grosse Pointe. Susieathome.com.

Smeg Electric Kettle from Susie at Home

6. What’s more delicious — your coffee or this pink retro Smeg Electric Kettle ($149). Susie at Home, Grosse Pointe. Susieathome.com.

Hilary Loft Sofa from Hugh, Detroit.

7. Fluid yet tailored, the Hilary Loft Sofa (price upon request) by Gus Modern is a contemporary take on mid-century Scandinavian style. Hugh, Detroit. Thankhugh.com.

Harbor Hill Sheet Set from Serenaandlily.com.

8. Harbor Hill Sheet Set ($428): Crisp white bedding embellished with extra-thick seed stitch. Serenaandlily.com.

Morningside Pillow Cover from Serenaandlily.com.

9. Indian block print, intricate stitching and burlap fringe brings a breezy aesthetic to the Morningside Pillow Cover ($128). Serenaandlily.com.

Zahara Ottoman from Anthropologie.com.

10. Textured, tufted and fringed stripes cover the Zahara Ottoman by All Roads. Anthropologie.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.